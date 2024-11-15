New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) More than 8,68,000 government officials completed the 'five-minute Yoga Break at Workplace' course offered by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

Union Minister of State for DoPT Jitendra Singh presented a Certificate of Appreciation to MDNIY Director Kashinath Samagandi during the valediction ceremony of National Learning Week at Vigyan Bhawan, an official statement said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Y-Break programme, which emerged as the top-performing course on the platform, features simple yoga asanas, pranayamas, and relaxation techniques that can be practised at workstations.

According to Samagandi, the programme has shown significant success in helping government officials nationwide de-stress and maintain focus during work hours.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The programme is part of the iGOT Karmayogi platform's initiative to enhance government officials' capacity through "continuous learning."

The platform serves government employees across various public service roles, combining professional skill development with personal well-being initiatives.

The Y-Break course's success highlights the growing emphasis on employee wellness in governance, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)