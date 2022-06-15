New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Fertiliser cooperative Kribhco Chairman Chandra Pal Singh on Wednesday stressed on the need to attract young people to the cooperative sector and said there should be courses in universities to teach about cooperation.

He was addressing a seminar "Sahakar Se Samridhi: Many Pathways" organised by Rural Voice, a digital news platform.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Geekbench Website: Report.

Singh, who is also President of International Cooperative Alliance- Asia Pacific, highlighted that the government has created a separate ministry for this sector.

He hoped that the new Ministry of Cooperation will provide the necessary support to grow the cooperative sector.

Also Read | Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED & Vivobook 16X Launched in India.

Singh said the cooperative sector can play a major role in taking the benefits of central schemes and programmes to all parts of the country.

He emphasised that cooperatives can bring rural prosperity and boost India's economic growth.

Pointing out that young people are getting attracted towards corporates, Singh said there is a need to attract young generation towards the cooperative sector and suggested that there should be courses in universities to impart knowledge about the cooperation.

The young people should be taught about policies and laws related to the cooperative sector, he said.

Singh also talked about the need of increasing women participation in the cooperative sector.

The Kribhco Chairman said cooperatives need to be professionally run.

Singh said there is a need to learn from cooperatives of other countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)