Latest News | Need to Build Indian AI Data for Daily Use: Bhavish Aggarwal

Coimbatore (TN), Nov 25 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence will be a very strong force for cultural assimilation and the country should build it with Indian data for common man's daily use, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, held at the Isha Foundation here, Aggarwal, stressed upon the pivotal role of AI in cultural assimilation and daily utility.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru said AI would grow more rapidly than even the people in technology could imagine.

"I hope it happens more rapidly than it's happening now so that human beings can realise the value of 'being' and how to be will become the most valuable thing in the world," Sadhguru said.

