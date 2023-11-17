Latest News | New Commissioner Appointed for Civic Body in Thane District

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has appointed IAS officer Dr Indurani Jakhar as the new municipal commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Dr Jakhar replaces IAS officer Dr Bhausaheb Dangade, who has been appointed as the managing director of the Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, he said.

Dr Jakhar has served as an assistant secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and was the managing director of the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), the official said.

