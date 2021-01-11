Puducherry, Jan 11 (PTI) Ranvir Singh Krishnia assumed office of the Director General of Police of Puducherry on Monday.

He succeeded Balaji Shrivatsava, who has been transferred to New Delhi after about a five-month stint here.

The DGP called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at their respective offices after taking charge, official sources said.

A 1989 batch IPS officer, Krishnia belonged the cadres of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizhoram and other Union Territories).

