Mangaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) The new pavilion at the Mangala stadium here constructed by the Smart City Project Limited and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) was inaugurated by Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Triple Murder: Family Alleges Accused Was Demanding Property and Harassing His Wife.

Addressing the gathering, Kateel said the Smart City project was conceived by the Union government for the development of selected cities by implementing various projects.

Also Read | National Science Day 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind 'Raman Effect'.

He said Mangaluru was not chosen under the first phase of the Smart City project. However, the city received various projects in the second phase.

A total of Rs 200 crore has been spent under the Smart City project in Mangaluru, he said, adding several works including the concreting of roads, renovation of traffic circles and sports complexes, international swimming pool, kabaddi and shuttle courts are being been taken up.

The pavilion, physiotherapy and gym have been newly introduced at the Mangala stadium. The work on swimming pool, kabaddi and shuttle courts will be taken up soon, he said.

Vedavyas Kamath MLA, city mayor Jayanand Anchan, deputy mayor Poornima and corporators were present at the inaugural ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)