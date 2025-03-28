Lucknow/Kanpur, Mar 28 (PTI) The IRCTC is set to establish a Rail Neer bottled water plant in Saraswati High-Tech City, Prayagraj, UPSIDA said on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has allocated 2.5 acres of land for this project, with an estimated investment of Rs 25 crore, it said.

Rail Neer is Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's packaged drinking water, sold at railway stations and onboard trains to ensure safe and hygienic water for passengers. It is BIS-certified, processed through RO and UV filtration, and offered at government-regulated prices.

The plant will have a production capacity of 1 lakh litres per day, significantly boosting the availability of packaged drinking water, it said in a statement.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari stated, "This project will not only promote industrial development but also play a key role in providing safe drinking water to railway passengers."

Notably, IRCTC already operates several Rail Neer plants across India, with two currently functioning in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Hapur. The upcoming plant will be the third such facility in the state, he said.

The Rail Neer plant will provide clean and high-quality packaged drinking water to railway passengers, helping to prevent waterborne diseases. It will also create new job opportunities, both directly and indirectly, boosting the local economy, according to the statement.

It will be strategically located within 5 kilometres from the railway station, 25 kilometres from Prayagraj Airport, and 15 kilometres from the highway, ensuring a strong logistics and supply network, it added.

