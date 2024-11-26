Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 26 (PTI) A newborn baby boy was allegedly kidnapped from Kalaburagi district hospital by two women disguised as hospital staff, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Monday, they said.

CCTV footage from the hospital premises shows the two women wandering around the campus. Additional footage captures them fleeing the hospital with the infant.

Police said that the suspects, dressed in white doctor's aprons and with their faces partially covered, posed as hospital staff.

"They approached the mother, claiming the baby needed tests, and then fled with the infant," police added.

"We have registered a case under Section 137 (Kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Three teams have been formed to trace the accused and recover the baby. We have some leads, and our teams are actively working on the case," a senior police officer stated.

