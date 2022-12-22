New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is looking to hire people for various managerial positions on a short-term contractual basis.

The watch??dog has ?invited applications for the posts of Executive Director, CGM (Chief General Manager), GM (General Manager), DGM (Deputy General Manager), AGM (Assistant General Manager), Manager and Assistant Manager, according to a public notice.

These professionals would assist NFRA in? the preparation of inspection and training manuals, the conduct of audit quality review and review of company's financial statements, among other works.

The hiring for various managerial positions will be for three years, which may be extended for another two years such that the maximum period of deputation shall not exceed five years.

For the position of Executive Director, the applicant should have at least 18 years of experience with MBA and law as essential qualifications.

For the post of Chief General Manager, a minimum of ten years of experience is necessary with other qualifications.

Similarly, the same criteria would be applicable to General Manager, while for the post of Deputy General Manager the minimum experience of nine years is required.

There are also vacancies for assistant general manager, manager and assistant manager positions.

The jurisdiction of the NFRA, an oversight body for auditors, extends to all listed companies as well as large unlisted public companies.

In case of professional misconduct, the regulator has the power to impose heavy penalties and further debar an auditor or an auditing firm for up to 10 years.

NFRA is an independent regulator for the auditing profession under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

