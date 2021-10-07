New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) State-run NHPC on Thursday said it has inaugurated three oxygen generation plants in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Also Read | BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Examination Final Result Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The plants have been installed at District Civil Hospital (B K Hospital), Faridabad, Haryana; District Hospital, Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh and CHC, Dharchula, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand having capacities of 1,000 LPM (Litres Per Minute), 570 LPM and 200 LPM respectively, a power ministry statement said.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT China Launch Reportedly Teased on Weibo By CEO Pete Lau.

NHPC is providing oxygen generation plants in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and directions of Ministry of Power, under its scheme of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development (CSR&SD), it said.

* * * * * * Care ratings upgrades outlook on Yes Bank *

Yes Bank on Thursday said Care Ratings has revised up outlooks on the private sector lender outstanding borrowings while affirming the overall ratings.

Outlooks have been revised to 'positive' for four outstanding instruments totaling Rs 16,208 crore, as per an official statement.

* * * * * Transteel raises Rs 4 cr *

Office furniture brand Transteel on Thursday announced a Rs 4 crore capital raise to fuel its growth from multiple investors.

The investors betting on the Bengaluru-based company include revenue-based financing player Klub, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)