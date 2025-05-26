New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) State-owned NHPC is looking to start the process of commissioning 3 units (250 MW each) of the Subansiri Lower HE Project in June.

The company is waiting for approval from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), it said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

"It is now anticipated that the process of commissioning of 3 units (250 MW each) of Subansiri Lower HE Project shall be taken up from June 2025, subject to receipt of NDSA," NHPC said.

The remaining 5 units of 250 MW each are expected to be completed by May 2026 in a phased manner, the company added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is in the process of constructing the 2,000 Mega Watt (MW) Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.

It is the largest hydroelectric project ever undertaken in India and is a run-of-river project with water storage on the Subansiri River.

It is located near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The nearest railhead is Nagaon, and the nearest airport is Lilabari/Dibrugarh.

The estimated annual energy generation from the project in a 90 per cent reliable year is 7,421.59 MU.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)