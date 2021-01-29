Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI): Nippon Paint (India) Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has inked a strategic partnership with construction chemicals and waterproofing materials manufacturer Choksey Chemicals Pvt as part of its vision to expand its product portfolio.

Nippon Paint India, under the Nippon Paint global vision, plans to expand its portfolio beyond paint and coatings to waterproofing, architectural, flood, wood, thermal insulation and tiling coating products.

The partnership with CCPL was in congruence with the global vision, a press release said here.

As per the partnership with Nippon Paint, CCPL would manufacture and supply select waterproofing and sealant grades to Nippon Paint India.

Nippon Paint would support CCPL as their exclusive sales and marketing partner in the retail, building and construction segment, besides promoting select products under Nippon's WALLTRON portfolio.

The partnership is expected to enhance product visibility, distribution and sales across the country.

The technical expertise of CCPL, coupled with hi-tech paint solutions and distribution strength of Nippon Paint, would provide a timely opportunity for both the brands to explore new markets, the release said

The companies are working closely to roll out a joint retail marketing strategy, it said.

"We are happy to collaborate with Choksey Chemicals, who are pioneers in construction and waterproofing solutions in the country.

This is an important step in increasing Nippon Paint's product offerings in India," Nippon Paint (Decorative), President, Mahesh Anand said.

"With the combined strength of Choksey Chemicals and Nippon Paints expertise in the paint technology, we are prepared to increase our market penetration", he added. Mumbai-headquartered Choksey Chemicals has been offering a range of construction chemicals since 1985.

"Our partnership with Nippon Paint is yet another milestone in Choksey's successful track record of collaborating with leading brands to explore newer markets.

We are thrilled to partner with Nippon Paint India in expanding their brand portfolio", Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd, MD, Ankur G Choksey said.

