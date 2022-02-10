Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) on Thursday with a view to collaborate in areas of teaching, training, research and consultancy.

The MoU was signed in virtual mode by NIRDPR Director General, G Narendra Kumar and Nirmalya Bagchi, Director General (i/c), ASCI, a release from NIRDPR said.

Narendra Kumar said the collaboration (in Social Business, Sustainable Development Goals, Rural Management Organisational Development, Finance, etc) would be a catalyst in further synergising their operations through joint bidding of research projects, conducting of joint management development management programmes, among others.

Narendra Kumar opined that the experience of ASCI may be leveraged, in view of increasing need of ‘autonomy of NIRDPR' in the near future.

Bagchi said the agreement could be perpetual in nature and a core committee would be constituted soon to finalise annual action plan to achieve the intended objectives of the MoU, the release added.

