Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between city-based National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) and UNICEF, India with an objective to undertake joint projects for the welfare of women and children in rural areas. The MoU details the comprehensive partnership between NIRDPR and UNICEF for strategic engagements for the period 2022 to 2027, a release from NIRDPR said.

UNICEF's commitment towards the protection and development of children and NIRDPR's commitment towards integrated rural development with focus on women and child development will be further strengthened through this MoU, it said. Both the parties will use their expertise in research and capacity building to strengthen the MoU, it said.

The MoU was signed by Hyun Hee Ban, Chief, Social Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation, UNICEF and M Srikanth, Registrar of NIRDPR in the presence of NIRDPR Director General G Narendra Kumar. Kumar said that NIRDPR is focusing its work on engendering development at grassroots level and also towards socially secured Gram Panchayat. Institutionalising 'Mahila Sabha' and 'Bal Sabha' and integrating their action plan with Gram Panchayat Development Plan will bring difference in the lives of women and children. Centre for Gender and Development Studies at NIRDPR in partnership with UNICEF is working on this direction, the release added.

