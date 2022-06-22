Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) Denmark-based NKT, engaged in high quality power cable technology, has plans to increase its presence in the country by expanding the talent base.

The company has a Global Competence Centre in Chennai which would offer technical services in areas of tender and project execution for NKT projects globally.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Flash Floods, Landslides Due to Heavy Rains and Snowfall; Schools Shut In Several Districts; Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark in Anantnag.

"I am very excited to be in Chennai to meet Freddy Svane, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark and all the NKT colleagues. NKT has ambitions to continue to grow our presence in India by expanding our talent base who can contribute to our purpose of connecting a greener world", NKT President and CEO, Alexander Kara said on Wednesday.

"By building competencies and presence in the region, NKT will support India with power cable solutions for future renewable energy projects such as offshore wind", Kara said in a company statement.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 With Always-on-Display, 14 Days of Battery Life Launched.

Svane said, "In 2021, Denmark established a knowledge hub for offshore wind in Tamil Nadu to support India's ambitions to develop offshore wind projects in the country."

"I am pleased to see a Danish company with more than 130 years experience in power cable solutions building their presence in India. We welcome the power cable knowledge and expertise NKT brings to the region", he said.

NKT has more than 80 employees at its three offices in New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)