New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) State-owned NMDC on Monday announced the extension of the tenure of its Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee.

Mukherjee, the company's Director (Finance), was earlier given the additional charge of CMD.

"The additional charge of the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), NMDC Ltd assigned to Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC Limited is extended for a further period of one year w.e.f. 20.11.2024, or till appointment of regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," the company said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Mukherjee is a 1995-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service officer (IRAS).

