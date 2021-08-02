New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) State-owned NMDC Ltd on Monday said its iron ore production rose by 3.6 per cent to 11.96 million tonne (MT) during the April-July period of the ongoing financial year.

The company had produced 8.80 MT of iron ore during the corresponding period of 2020-21, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

In July 2021, its output rose to 3.06 MT from 2.19 MT in the year-ago month.

The company's sales rose to 12.87 MT in April-June 2021 from 8.98 MT in April-June 2020. Its sales in July were at 3.29 MT, higher from 2.57 MT in July 2020.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company based in Hyderabad. Besides iron ore, the company is also engaged in the exploration of copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and beach sands.

