Coimbatore (TN), Dec 16 (PTI) In view of the restoration works to clear the debris from Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) track are yet to be completed, the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam train services remained cancelled on December 17, Southern Railway said on Friday.

Earth slips, triggered by heavy rains in Nilgiris district a few days ago, covered portions of the track and trees, uprooted by winds also fell across the track, which obstructed the operation of the train services between Mettupalayam and Coonoor for the last three days, a release said.

Engineering works to repair the damaged railway track are in progress, but, the quantum of work is more, leading to cancellation of the trains. However, train services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will be operated as scheduled, the release added.

