New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) There is no shortage of fertilisers in the country and the price of urea has not been hiked ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

He also said the government has been giving the subsidy of Rs 1,650 in every bag of urea sold in the country.

"There is no shortage of fertilisers in the country. However, in between the season, some states highlighted the shortfall of DAP (diammonium phosphate) fertiliser, particularly in a few districts.

"Accordingly, based on requests of state governments, DAP rakes were moved to meet the requirement. However, the overall availability of DAP and other fertilisers in the country, including Tamil Nadu, is comfortable during the ongoing Rabi season 2021-22," he said during the Question Hour.

Mandaviya said the urea price has not been hiked in the past seven years so that the farmers do not get any hardship.

"We have not hiked the urea price in the past seven years despite there a hike in international price," he said.

The minister said various steps have been taken by the government to ensure the comfortable and timely availability of all fertilisers in the country. HRS hrs

