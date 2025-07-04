Lucknow, Jul 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Friday said there is no shortage of fertilizers in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Shahi said the Yogi Adityanath government is working proactively to ensure timely availability of seeds and fertilizers to farmers across Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the preparations for the upcoming Kharif season, he informed that 27 lakh metric tonnes of urea have already been made available in the state. An additional 10 lakh metric tonnes is being supplied, raising the total availability to 37 lakh metric tonnes.

During the last Kharif season, the total urea consumption stood at 32.84 lakh metric tonnes, and this year's stock exceeded that demand.

"To curb irregularities and black marketing in fertilizer distribution, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy. So far, FIRs have been filed against 26 individuals, and 580 retail sellers have been issued show-cause notices," the minister said.

In July, the central government will supply an additional 10 lakh metric tonnes of urea, ensuring that all fertilizer requirements are fully met by September. He also confirmed the adequate availability of all major fertilizers in the state, including urea, DAP, NPK, MOP, and SSP.

The available fertilizer stock after distribution are Urea (15 lakh metric tonnes), DAP (2.90 lakh metric tonnes), NPK (2.91 lakh metric tonnes), MOP (0.77 lakh metric tonnes) and SSP (3.14 lakh metric tonnes).

A meeting was held with representatives of 26 fertilizer companies operating in the state to ensure that there were no delays or negligence in supply and distribution.

The agriculture minister clarified that there is no shortage of fertilizers compared to the actual need, and the government is alert at every level.

He also mentioned that 25 per cent of urea supplied through private company rake points will be distributed by the PCF to make the distribution process more transparent and efficient.

