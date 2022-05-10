New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) NSE Academy, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) to strengthen business resiliency through risk management education.

The pact is aimed at delivering a series of RIMS-Certified Risk Management Professional Certification (RIMS-CRMP) instructor-led virtual preparation courses for both aspiring students and seasoned executives, according to a statement.

Also Read | Nothing OS Now Available for All Devices With Android 11 & Higher.

The RIMS-CRMP is the only accredited risk management certification in the world. It tests individuals on their command of five risk management tenets -- analysis of business models; ability to design organisational risk strategies; implementation of the risk process; development of organisational risk competency; and their ability to support decision-making.

In addition to the certification opportunities, NSE Academy and RIMS will jointly deliver 'Introduction to Cyber Risk and Data Security' and 'Risk Management Techniques' self-learning online courses.

Also Read | Meta-Owned Instagram Will Begin Testing NFTs This Week.

NSE Academy and RIMS also plan to deliver a series of Masterclasses focused topical sessions for risk management executives throughout the year.

The partnership also aims to co-deliver multiple risk management-focused training and educational series to equip the risk professionals with the knowledge and build capabilities to deliver value to the profession.

"From a global pandemic to a surge in technology dependence, organisations around the world have placed greater emphasis on building strong risk management capabilities to navigate these unpredictable disruptions. To address dynamic risks, education is the key," RIMS CEO Mary Roth said.

This partnership will help to elevate the risk management professional standards to better address the business realities and concerns faced by India Inc, RIMS Director – Global Development: South Asia Gopal Krishnan, said.

NSE Academy CEO Abhilash Misra said this collaboration with RIMS will add to NSE Academy's integral role in developing competitive skillsets for professionals. By providing curated and insightful content to the NSE Knowledge Hub, RIMS will enable professionals to gain knowledge in risk management.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)