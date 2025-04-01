New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) NTPC Mining on Tuesday said it has achieved the total coal output of 45.72 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY25 from five of its captive mines.

The total dispatch of coal to NTPC's power stations stood at 44.72 MMT, up 26 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

The company did not provide comparative production figures.

NTPC Mining is a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.

Also Read | Who Is Bajinder Singh? All About Self-Styled Punjab Pastor Fondly Called ‘Papa Ji’ by His Followers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Rape Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)