New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Power producer NTPC on Wednesday said it has supplied 3,186 metric tonne of dry flash ash from its plant in Mouda, Maharashtra to a unit of Ultratech Cement in Kalburgi, Karnataka.

"In an effort to contribute towards 100 per cent utilisation of fly ash, NTPC Mouda expanded its footsteps towards ash utilisation by sending the by-product to cement manufacturers through railway rakes," NTPC said in a statement.

The plant transported 3,186 metric tonne (MT) of dry fly ash in 51 BCCW wagons to Rajshree Cement in Kalburgi in Karnataka, it said.

The ash was despatched on November 1.

Earlier, the company transported fly ash to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd's plant at Nagaon, Assam, ACC plants in Tikaria in Uttar Pradesh, Kymore in Madhya Pradesh and Ropar in Punjab.

In the 2019-20 fiscal, 44.33 MT of fly ash was utilised for various productive purposes. NTPC produces around 65 MT of ash annually, out of which 80 per cent (approximately 52 MT) is fly ash.

About 73 per cent of total ash is being utilised for the production of cement and fly ash bricks, road embankment construction, mine filling, low-lying land development, and ash dyke raising.

