Bhubaneswar, Jun 29 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday approved five investment proposals worth Rs 609 crore in metal, food processing, and logistics and infrastructure sectors, officials said.

The approval was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

The five projects will create employment oppurtunities for 1,496 people.

The SLSWCA approved five planned projects including a proposal of Reliable Sponge Private Limited. The company proposed to set up an Iron Ore Beneficiation plant of 2.5 MTPA and Pellet Plant of 2.0 MTPA, with an investment of Rs 250 crore which will create jobs for 250 people.

Growel Feeds Private Limiteds proposal to set up a shrimp/prawn feed and fish feed manufacturing facility, with an investment of Rs 65.82 crore also got the approval of the government. This project will create employment opportunities for 700 people.

In the logistics and Infrastructure sector, Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited has also proposed to set up a logistics park at Jadupur (Mahakalapada Block) in Kendrapada district, with a total investment of Rs 100 crore. The project received the governments nod and it will employ around 250 people.

The proposal of Chilika Distilleries Private Limited to set up 110 KLPD grain-based distillery plant, with an investment of Rs 99.97 crore also got the approval. This project will provide employment opportunities for 170 people

SOM Distilleries and Breweries Odisha Private Limited also proposed to set up a 120 KLPD capacity distillery (grain based) unit, with an investment of Rs 93 crore and it will provide employment opportunities for 126 people, the official said.

While approving the projects, the chief secretary asked the officials to ensure grounding of the investment despite the prevailing pandemic situation. He also asked the State Pollution Control Board to ensure the installation of pollution control measures in the new upcoming industries. PTI

