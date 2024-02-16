Paradip (Odisha), Feb 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone for three major projects worth Rs 87,500 crore, including a mega integrated steel facility by JSW Utkal Steel Limited.

The two other projects are Re-New E-Fuels Private Limited's Rs 22,000 crore green ammonia plant and Silox India Private Limited's chemical factory worth Rs 5,00 crore, according to a CMO statement.

The three projects together are expected to generate employment for 34,810 people.

While JSW Utkal Steel Ltd will set up a 13.2 MTPA integrated steel plant at Dhinkia (the earlier controversial site of South Korean steel major Posco) at the outskirts of the port township of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur, Re-New E-Fuels Private Limited has proposed to set up a 1.195 MTPA green ammonia plant and Silox India Private Limited to establish a 25,000 MTPA chemical factory.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company had in 2022 announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in greenfield mega steel projects, which is likely to generate employment for 30,000 people in a phased manner.

Sources said the company has, meanwhile, obtained the environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in January 2024 and already owns substantial iron ore reserves in the state.

The plant is proposed to come up over 2,950 acres of land, earlier earmarked for Posco in 2005.

An all-weather multi-cargo greenfield captive jetty will also be developed adjacent to the steel plant at the Jatadhari river mouth with an investment of Rs 2,104 crore.

It will cater to the inbound and outbound cargo requirements of the steel plant and help in reducing infrastructure costs for steel production. The proposed jetty will be built over 68.83 hectares of land for which both environmental and forest clearance have been granted earlier, company sources said.

The world-class Integrated Steel project also included a captive power plant to generate and supply power requirements of the facility, a cement manufacturing unit and a Modern Township and other components.

“I am happy to lay the foundation stone for JSW's mega steel plant, the green ammonia plant and the chemical plant. The complex has brought an investment of about Rs 90,000 crore for Odisha,” Patnaik said while thanking the industrialists for making these investments.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, said, “Last week, we laid the foundation stone for the JSW EV Project at Cuttack embarking on a new and exciting journey. And today, we are here in Paradip for the ground-breaking ceremony of a modern and futuristic steel plant. JSW has been always committed to the growth and development of Odisha and we intend to remain so."

Patnaik emphasised the government's commitment to leveraging such partnerships to create high-skill job opportunities for the youth of Odisha.

He highlighted the strategic importance of these projects in driving the state's economic development, fostering innovation, and enhancing the employability of the local workforce.

“Today, Paradip has emerged as one of the most attractive investment regions in the country. The cluster of industries and the port is making Paradip the fulcrum of industrial and commercial activities in the Bay of Bengal Region.

"The success of the existing companies in Paradip is attracting many more industries to this region and for that, I thank the people of Pardip and Jagatsinghpur for their unwavering support of industrial development in Odisha, ” the chief minister said while addressing a gathering.

Patnaik said the groundbreaking ceremony of such large-scale projects across sectors is a testament to Odisha's progressive industrial policy, robust industrial infrastructure, and proactive governance.

The state's comprehensive support package for these projects also underscores its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for technological innovation and industrial growth, he said.

