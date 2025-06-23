New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Odisha government is seeking to ease environmental restrictions to promote tourism inside and around some of its most ecologically sensitive regions, including national parks, tiger reserves, coastal zones and Ramsar wetlands, according to government records.

Legal and conservation experts say this move undermines forest, wildlife and biodiversity laws and tribal rights.

According to minutes of a high-level meeting chaired by the Odisha chief secretary on May 30, the state plans to revisit and amend Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) notifications to remove clauses prohibiting construction and commercial activities.

It also plans to request the Centre to allow forest land to be used for non-site-specific purposes such as hospitality infrastructure and to re-examine Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) classifications to accommodate more tourism projects along the coast.

ESZs are buffer areas created around protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks to protect wildlife and biodiversity from harmful human activities such as mining, construction and polluting industries. Activities like farming, eco-tourism and the use of renewable energy are usually allowed with restrictions.

The minutes note that the current "no commercial/no construction" clause in ESZ notifications "does not accurately reflect the enabling spirit" of the 2011 guidelines issued by the Centre.

"ESZs notified/to be notified should be discussed with the Department of Tourism (DoT) and the tourism master plan should be taken into consideration," the MoM read.

The state has decided to set up an empowered committee under the chairpersonship of the additional chief secretary, Forest and Environment Department, with the commissioner-cum-secretary, DoT; PCCF and HoFF; PCCF (Wildlife); director, environment; CEO, Chilika Development Authority; field directors of Satkosia, Bhitarkanika and Similipal; director, Nandankanan Zoo; managing director, IDCO; chief engineer, building; managing director, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation as members and the director, Tourism, as the member convener.

However, independent ecologists, wildlife scientists or tribal representatives are absent from the panel.

The committee will meet every two months to discuss issues relating to tourism projects vis-a-vis forest clearance and ESZs.

Experts say Odisha's move could allow economic interests to shape regulatory frameworks meant for ecological protection and mark a dangerous departure from India's legal and ecological commitments.

"The State is the constitutional trustee of forests and wildlife, with a mandate to safeguard these natural assets," Debadityo Sinha, Lead - Climate & Ecosystems at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, said.

"A directive that requires states to merely 'take into consideration' the tourism master plan while notifying Eco-Sensitive Zones raises serious concerns. It implies that economic interests may override ecological imperatives," he said.

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 prohibits commercial construction inside national parks and sanctuaries unless it directly supports conservation or is part of approved low-impact tourism.

Forest land diversion for non-site-specific purposes such as resorts would require forest clearance under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, and the consent of local Gram Sabhas under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The state's proposal to remove ESZ construction restrictions is also at odds with the June 2022 directions of the Supreme Court mandating a minimum one-kilometre buffer around all protected areas to safeguard wildlife habitats.

Sinha said the state's plan also contradicts the National Forest Policy, 1988, which clearly states that the derivation of direct economic benefit must be subordinate to environmental stability and the maintenance of ecological balance.

"The push to expand tourism infrastructure and create exemptions for commercial activities is at odds with the spirit of the National Forest Policy, 1988," he said.

"It also undermines the very rationale for notifying ESZs which is to function as shock absorbers around sanctuaries and national parks and protect ecological corridors among them."

The state has also asked the Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority to re-examine CRZ classifications to support tourism in areas having "extremely high potential".

However, the minutes do not mention carrying capacity assessments, environmental impact studies or consultations with wetland authorities requirements especially critical in internationally recognised sites like Chilika Lake, a designated Ramsar wetland.

"The same principle applies to CRZs for coastal areas and Ramsar sites for wetlands, where the focus should remain on ecological preservation," Sinha said.

"There appears to be no discussion on ecological assessments such as carrying capacity studies, strategic environmental impact assessments or any scientific evaluation of the consequences of tourism activities on natural ecosystems and wildlife."

"Such vague and arbitrary administrative directions not only violate statutory mandates under forest and wildlife laws, but also risk setting a dangerous precedent. They jeopardise Odisha's rich biodiversity and undermine both national and international obligations,” Sinha added.

