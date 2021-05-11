Berhampur (Odisha), May 10 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy died of COVID-19 in a government-run hospital to become the first child victim of the disease in Odisha's Ganjam district, officials said on Monday.

Kailash Nayak, who was undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, was also suffering from haemophilia, a disease in which blood does clot, and ketosis a state that happens when the body does not have enough carbohydrates to burn for energy.

He died on Sunday evening.

Nayak was admitted to the paediatric ward of the hospital on Friday with fever, cough and breathlessness. A test was conducted and he was found to be COVID-19 positive, following which he was shifted to the coronavirus wing on Saturday, officials said.

"A team of doctors from different departments was formed to treat the child. Despite all our efforts, he succumbed at about 7.40 pm on Sunday," said Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The boy was suffering from haemophilia and ketosis for a long time and was treated on multiple occasions, he said.

"Several children infected with COVID-19 have been cured of the infection. He is the first child who succumbed to the disease in the hospital," said MKCG Medical College and Hospital superintendent, Santosh Kumar Mishra.

The death of the child was not due to haemophilia. But his immunity power was very less due to the suffering from the chronic disease, said Sunil Agrawalla, a child specialist in the hospital.

