New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Ola Electric on Tuesday said it registered 23,430 units in March this year, as per the VAHAN portal, reflecting strong demand across urban and rural markets.

The shift to in-house vehicle registrations in February led to temporary disruptions. While the transition continues, daily registration volumes and backlog clearance are steadily improving, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We have nearly cleared the February backlog and expect to complete the remaining February-March registrations in April 2025," it said, adding the company is scaling up its registration operations and actively coordinating with all external stakeholders to support the exercise.

Ola Electric said it has also started deliveries of its Gen 3 portfolio in March 2025 and has ramped up production in March and will continue ramping it up further in April for faster deliveries and better customer experience.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)