Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Apr 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and three others critically injured after a car carrying them rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened near the Civil Court Chowk in Chhattar-Mandu within the limits of Ramgarh police station, the officer-in-charge of Ramgarh police station, Ajay Kumar Sahu, said.

Also Read | Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: Remembering the Indian Social Reformer on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

The car was going to the Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh from Patna in Bihar.

"It hit a truck parked on the side of the road near the Civil Court Chowk. One person identified as Sujit Mehta died on the spot while three others were critically injured. They were initially admitted to a nearby hospital," he said.

Also Read | Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024: Who Was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule? Important Things To Know About the Indian Social Activist on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

Later, they were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for better treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)