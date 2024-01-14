Thrissur, Jan 14 (PTI) One person was injured on Sunday when a caparisoned elephant ran amok after a clash between members of two community clubs here turned violent, police said.

Police said a case has been registered against 50 identifiable persons.

"The members of two community clubs here clashed during the festival. During the melee, one of the 12 caparisoned elephants ran amok," police said.

The official added that the elephant squad immediately chained the elephant and transported it from there without creating much issues.

"The injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital," the official added.

Police had to resort to minor caning to disperse the crowd.

Police said a case has been registered against the club members.

