Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Only 13 per cent of the employees said they feel safe to express their thoughts and ideas without fear of judgment or negative consequences in their offices, according to a report.

The report titled 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion' by HR solutions provider Genius Consultants, released on Saturday, is based on an online survey of 2,002 respondents across various sectors.

The survey was conducted from April 12 to May 24, 2023.

The participants were from various sectors, including banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR Solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, logistics and manufacturing.

According to the report, there is a significant gap, as only 13 per cent of respondents feel they can communicate their concerns safely within the organisation, which indicates that the maximum percentage of the employees of their organisations need to create a safe and supportive environment for open communication.

The report further revealed that 59 per cent of the employees think that their organisations have an open-ended culture where you can celebrate the diversity of ideas and people that can foster an inclusive and collaborative environment, where individuals are free to express their thoughts, perspectives, and opinions without fear of judgment or reprisal.

On the contrary, 33 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that their organisation does not have an open-ended culture, it stated.

It also found that 53 per cent of the participants strongly consider that people from all backgrounds and with a range of identities have equitable opportunities to advance their careers in their organisation, whereas 22 per cent believe there is a prominent gap in creating a truly inclusive and equitable workplace.

With regards to providing educational programmes that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, 23 per cent of employees feel that their company has done a good job educating employees on these important issues, the report said.

However, the report noted that many organisations still need to implement these strategies, enhancing their educational programmes to create a knowledgeable and inclusive workforce.

Over 52 per cent of employees who participated in the survey feel that they have a career growth path they are aware of in their organisation, which shows that a significant portion of the workforce perceives opportunities for advancement.

It also suggested that there is room for improvement to ensure that all employees are aware of and have access to career development opportunities, it added.

"True diversity, equity and inclusion are not just buzzwords, they are the pillars of a thriving and progressive society. Embracing and celebrating our differences is not only the right thing to do, but it also enriches our collective experiences, broadens our perspectives and fuels innovation and growth," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.

Yadav said every individual should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation.

"By communicating and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory language, we are creating a safe and inclusive space where every employee can thrive and contribute their best," he added.

