New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Around 2 lakh properties have been sold in the last 5-6 years in Punjab while there are only 1,500 complaints from buyers, said Rakesh Kumar Goyal, Chairperson, RERA, Punjab.

He said even theses complaints are related to those projects which were launched before the setting up of the real estate regulatory authority under the RERA law.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Punjab is a very progressive state as far as real estate development is concerned. We have around 3,000 projects registered with us. Most of the projects are delivering well," Goyal said at a conference organised by NAREDCO Mahi, the women's wing of realtors' body National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

He noted that Punjab-RERA does not take much time to register projects and it is also ensuring that complaints get disposed off expeditiously.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We have around 2 lakh units which have been sold in the last 5-6 years and the complaints are less than 1,500. Complaints are very few. Out of 1,500 complaints, 80-90 per cent are prior to RERA, taken as ongoing projects," Goyal said.

He said the consumers trust in the real estate market has improved after the passage of RERA law, which seeks to regulate as well as promote development in the sector.

Talking about Punjab property market, Goyal said the land cost is less in most parts of the state and there is a huge scope for real estate companies to do business.

Speaking at the event, Delhi-RERA Chairman Anand Kumar noted that the RERA legislation has brought a paradigm shift in the real estate sector.

He highlighted that most of the consumer complaints in Delhi state relate to projects launched before the enactment of this law.

There are 700-800 complaints related to flats sold under Land Pooling policy in and around Dwarka colony in the national capital, Anand said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)