Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took a swipe at opposition leaders, saying they are "desperate" to occupy the CM residence for which they are indulging in various "tantrums".

Mann was addressing a gathering after giving appointment letters to newly recruited government employees.

The official residence of the chief minister belongs to 3.50 crore people of Punjab and only the person elected by them has a privilege of serving them and living in this house, he said.

Voters do not elect such power hungry leaders with dubious character, who have never bothered about the people, he said.

Citing an example, Mann said Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu thinks that he has an "ancestral right" on the property of the people as his grandfather had once remained the chief minister.

Bittu is the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh.

Mann said these "rejected" leaders will never be accepted by people, he said.

The CM was referring to Bittu's attempt to meet him at his official residence in Chandigarh last month.

"He (Bittu) came to the front gate. He had not taken any appointment and police (security personnel) sent him back. He then came to the back door and said he had stayed here as his grandfather was the CM," said Mann.

Bittu, the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, had gone to the residence of Mann to meet him in connection with the cases registered against two of his supporters but he was not allowed to meet.

Mann reiterated that the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family, adding that these leaders who always believed that they have "divine right" to rule the state are not able to digest that a common man is running the state "efficiently".

