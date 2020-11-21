Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Annual 'Jaipur Jewellery Show' (JJS) will not be held this year due to coronavirus-related circumstances, according to an industry official.

The decision was taken in the organising committee held on Saturday, JJS chairman Vimal Chand Surana said.

The show is held every year in December at JECC in Sitapura.

JJS secretary Rajiv Jain said that the committee has decided to organise the show's 17th edition from 24 December to 27 December next year.

However, the award ceremony of the show will be held virtually this year. "The award ceremony provides a platform for jewellery makers and designers across the country to showcase their talent, creativity and products," he said.

