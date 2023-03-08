Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Digital transformation and product development services firm, Orion Innovation has committed to increase the women employee base in the country by 15 per cent, the company said on Wednesday.

Orion reported a 25 per cent growth in the India headcount currently at 2,500. The company further aims to increase the headcount to over 5,000 by 2025.

"We are excited to announce our commitment to increasing the headcount of women employees in India. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace is critical to the success of any organisation." Orion Innovation HR Head India, Arun Paul said in a statement here.

"Our goal is to attract and retain the best talent in the industry and we believe that creating a work environment that supports and empowers women professionals is crucial to achieving this goal," he said.

With this commitment, Orion Innovation aims to not only increase India headcount but also create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, he said. Last month Orion Innovation said it has acquired global technology company Sryas Inc for an 'undisclosed sum'. The acquisition has been 'completed' and Sryas Inc has become a subsidiary, Orion Innovation CEO Raj Patil had said.

