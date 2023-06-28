New Delhi, June 28 (PTI) Mumbai has more than 100 tall buildings, having a height of more than 150 metres, and another 90 towers are under construction, according to the CII-CBRE report.

Mumbai dominates India's skyline with a notable share of around 77 per cent of the total tall buildings in India, it added.

There are about 250 tall buildings (completed and under construction) and out of that Mumbai has around 100 completed and 90 under-construction tall buildings.

Mumbai has more than 100 tall buildings and is likely to continue leading the construction of tall buildings in future, the report said.

"Its tall buildings command prices at a premium compared to most other cities, making the construction of such developments economically viable in the city. Limited land resources and an exponential increase in urban population have been the primary reasons for the city's vertical growth over the years," CBRE said.

Globally, Mumbai ranks 17th and 14th in Asia among cities with the maximum number of tall buildings (Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat).

Among other Indian cities, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Noida account for 8 per cent, 7 per cent and 5 per cent of the tall buildings in India, respectively.

Gurugram, Bengaluru and Chennai closely follow them, each contributing 1 per cent to the country's tall building landscape.

The report also indicated that nearly 89 per cent of completed tall buildings in India are dedicated residential buildings, while 6 per cent are designated office buildings. Mixed-use structures account for 4 per cent of the tall building landscape, while hotels make up 1 per cent.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "The current trend in major Indian cities allows for outward expansion. However, it is important to recognise that this approach may not be a sustainable solution in the long term. As a result, it becomes imperative for developers, architects, planners and policymakers to embrace a vertical growth strategy".

Mumbai has already demonstrated the success of such an approach in some locations, but other cities still heavily rely on horizontal development, he added.

