New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Over 200 domestic passenger car manufacturers and international electric vehicle players are expected to participate in the upcoming India Energy Storage Week (IESW), scheduled for next month.

Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is hosting the 11th edition of IESW from July 8 to July 10, at the Yashobhoomi Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi, a statement said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

IESW 2025 is projected to attract over 200 domestic passenger car manufacturers and international electric vehicle (EV) makers to bolster India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub, according to the statement.

India is making significant strides in positioning itself as one of the world's largest electric three-wheelers (e-3W) markets. In a remarkably short period, it has become a major player in the electric two-wheeler (e-2W) market.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

This achievement has been fuelled by transformative government policies such as the PLI Auto, PLI ACC, FAME, and PM e-Drive, which focus on stimulating both demand and supply and establishing an EV ecosystem in the country, it added.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Indian electric vehicle market is projected to reach USD 117.78 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.4 per cent.

Amid these developments, the government's EV Manufacturing Guidelines under SPMEPCI are commendable, said IESA.

The upcoming IESW 2025 aligns with this ambitious goal.

The focus of the SPMEPCI (Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India ) on the electric four-wheelers (e-4W) segment will undoubtedly help the Indian electric passenger car market play a larger role in the global EV landscape, IESA stated.

More than 150 key partners, exhibitors, and over 1,000 companies from Australia, Germany, France, the UK, Finland, Canada, the USA, Israel, and South Korea are expected to participate in the IESW 2025 event at the Yashobhoomi Convention and Expo Centre.

Director of eMobility at Customized Energy Solutions (CES) Gurusharan Dhillon said, "SPMEPCI strikes a strategic balance between custom duty concessions linked to Investment, defined Domestic Value addition milestones, and the inclusion of the scope of Engineering Research & Development, Software, Testing, and Charging Infrastructure. These elements are crucial in facilitating the introduction of advanced global technologies, nurturing indigenous manufacturing capabilities, and building a robust supply chain ecosystem within India.”

As a membership-driven organisation, the IESA is dedicated to collaborating with stakeholders to explore opportunities in research and development, the manufacturing of E-Mobility technologies, and advocating for the adoption of clean transportation in India.

Debmalaya Sen, President, IESA, emphasised, “SPMEPCI is a revolutionary step and will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for industrial transformation… Through IESW, we will witness the convergence of world-class innovations and foreign investments that will drive our industry forward.”

IESA is also collaborating with Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh for the event that aims to enhance the overall quality and functionality of the existing ecosystem by pioneering groundbreaking solutions and innovations that can reshape the industry's landscape at IESW 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)