Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) As the festive season kicks in, a survey has revealed that nearly six in 10 urban Indians (58 per cent) interviewed are likely to shop on Diwali while 39 per cent look forward to the big online sales.

According to a survey by global research data and analytics group YouGov, men (62 per cent respondents) are more likely to shop on Diwali than (55 per cent).

When it came to various age groups, adults of over 40 years (62 per cent) are most likely to shop on Diwali compared to the other age groups, it added.

Meanwhile the survey found that two in five (39 per cent) respondents said they look forward to big online sales.

This survey was conducted on a sample of 2,056 urban Indian respondents on YouGov India's online panel in August 2022.

It further revealed that, after Diwali, big online sales (like Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days among others), and festivals like Navratri/ Dussehra or Durga Pooja are the occasions that people look forward to for shopping.

With the wedding season not far away, it is not surprising to see 31 per cent urban Indians say they look forward to shopping during the wedding season (November onwards), it noted.

Similarly, over 31 per cent respondents said they are likely to spend their money on special day sales like Black Friday, Republic Day sales among others.

