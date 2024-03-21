Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Police have recovered Rs 27.55 lakh from a vehicle during checking at Itaunja Toll Plaza here, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) AR Shankar said that vehicles were being checked in view of the election code of conduct at the toll plaza on Wednesday night when Rs 27.55 lakh were recovered from a car.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

This money was recovered from the possession of a Nagpur-based businessman Kapil Ahuja, he said.

The businessman failed to produce any documents related to the money which was kept in his car, the DCP said.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

The police have handed over the money to the Income Tax Department.

Since the implementation of the election code of conduct, the administration has been continuously taking such action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)