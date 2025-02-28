Palghar, Feb 28 (PTI) Palghar police have been recognised as the top-performing police department in Maharashtra, securing the first rank under the 100-day governance improvement campaign, an official said on Friday.

According to a release issued by the police, the progress of 50 days performance was reviewed as part of the campaign that began on January 7, and Palghar was in the top spot.

The campaign will culminate on April 16.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday presented an appreciation letter to Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil and commended the Palghar police department for its remarkable leadership and operational excellence.

The release stated that the department was assessed based on a seven-point programme, which included an improved website interface, cyber-safe Palghar drive, cleanliness drive, complaint resolution mechanism, e-office system and AI integration, and other aspects.

The chief minister emphasised that the momentum achieved during the campaign would lead to sustained improvements in public service and law enforcement efficiency.

