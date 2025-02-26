New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select City Mall here on Wednesday during the screening of a movie, an official said.

Panic gripped cinemagoers as a corner of the movie screen of PVR Cinemas at the mall caught fire during the 4:15 pm screening of the film 'Chhava', a witness told PTI.

An officer of Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 5.42 pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Another cinemagoer said as fire alarms started ringing in the hall, everybody rushed to the exit doors. The cinema hall was evacuated, he said.

