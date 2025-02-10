New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Patanjali Foods Ltd on Monday posted a 71.29 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 370.93 crore for the December quarter on higher sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 216.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | What Is Phantom Vibration Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment.

Total income rose to Rs 9,103.13 crore for the December quarter from Rs 7,910.70 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 8,652.53 crore as against Rs 7,651.51 crore in the said period.

Also Read | Delhi CM Announcement Date, List of Front-Runners: Top Leadership Begins Talks To Select Next Chief Minister, Reports Say Woman Candidate Could Be Chosen; Check Full Details.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 1,853.30 apiece, up 0.42 per cent on the BSE on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)