New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) PC maker Lenovo on Tuesday said the demand for personal computers grew 40-50 per cent in the last two months as compared to the year-ago period, and the contribution of gaming PCs to its consumer segment may almost double this year, a top company official said.

Lenovo CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal told PTI that online classes are driving sales of laptops in the consumer segment where students want devices with high computing power that they can use for studies as well as playing games.

"Consumer market is now growing at a much faster pace than pre-COVID-19 times. If we look at June and July sales, the market would have been 40-50 per cent higher than last year June and July. We clearly see the market growing in high double-digit in gaming. That will continue. With these laptops the value market will grow much higher than the volume market," Agarwal said while announcing three new gaming series laptops.

The company unveiled three gaming laptop segments with their per unit price starting from Rs 79,990, Rs 1.34 lakh and Rs 1.99 lakh.

"Home PCs are largely driven by learning at home. Legion 7i is for high-end gamers but Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i will appeal to students who want to buy a laptop for their education but want to play games as well," Agarwal said.

The company has used the 10th generation of Intel i9 processor in the Legion 7i series and therefore priced it close to Rs 2 lakh per unit.

All three laptop models will be available in the country by the end of this month.

Agarwal said gaming will also grow at a higher rate because people are looking at high computing power for accelerating their work which will drive sales for Legion PCs.

"We expect double-digit growth in gaming PCs. We are creating a value market. This could be 15-20 per cent of our consumer segment revenue. It was around 10-12 per cent earlier," Agarwal said.

