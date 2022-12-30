Puducherry, Dec 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Update for New Year's Eve: No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Post 9 PM on December 31, Says DMRC.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain Grover Pays Rs 1.15 Crore Advance Tax; Remains 'Housewife' on Golden Dubai Visa.

The Lt Governor, in a message, said she was shocked by the passing away of his mother Heeraben and that it was a big loss.

The Chief Minister said, "I really am shocked upon hearing the sad news. May her soul rest in peace."

Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam, Ministers, and other leaders also condoled the death. Home Minister A Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J.Saravana Kumar and Opposition leader R Selvam (DMK), too, conveyed the condolences.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)