New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Realty firm Peninsula Land Ltd has clocked a more than four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 60.46 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 12.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 188.33 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal year from Rs 318 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Mumbai-based Peninsula Land, part of Ashok Piramal Group, posted a higher net profit on the back of an exceptional gain of Rs 34.64 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year.

