New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has approved Rs 322 crore investment proposal for expansion of POWERGRID telecom into data centre business.

"POWERGRID has approved investment proposal for 'Expansion of POWERGRID Telecom into Data Centre Business and to establish a Data Centre at Manesar at an estimated cost of about Rs 322 crore (including GST)," a BSE filing said.

