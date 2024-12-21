Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday met with the victims of the LPG tanker explosion admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital here and demanded a detailed probe into the incident.

Fourteen people died and 27 more are undergoing treatment after a truck hit an LPG tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in the Bhankrota area here in the early hours of Friday, sparking a massive fire that engulfed more than 35 vehicles.

"Our condolence to the families whose members have died. Best-quality medical help is being provided to those injured by the doctors at SMS Hospital," Pilot told reporters after meeting the victims.

"We should investigate the entire incident and its reasons which led to such a tragedy. Be it traffic rules, road construction and precautions that have to be taken on highways, we need to study it," he added.

Pilot said that should be a fair and transparent investigation.

"We all know about the accident spot. Why construction work was not completed, who is the contractor and agency? We need to know the facts after a detailed probe," he said.

Pilot said that the way the number of vehicles is increasing, accidents are also rising in the country. "Governments will have to seriously think whether safety norms are being followed or not," he said.

