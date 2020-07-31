New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) As part of efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic, a plasma bank was inaugurated on Friday at state-owned SAIL's plant in Rourkela (Odisha), a company statement said.

The plasma bank at SAIL's Ispat General Hospital (IGH) was e-inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said.

The plasma bank has been set up in association with the Odisha government, and would go a long way in treatment of the critically ill COVID-19 patients, it added.

The state-owned company said Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has been stressing on strengthening infrastructure and expanding services in SAIL's hospitals.

"Since the outbreak of the pandemic, he had instructed to create facilities for COVID-19 testing and treatment at Ispat General Hospital for the people of the region. Earlier in the month of April, a COVID sample testing lab was established in IGH which has proved to be immensely beneficial in containing the spread of the disease," It added.

The plasma bank - the first in this region - is equipped with Apheresis machine for plasma collection, sealer, crash cart, oxygen line and a Plasma cabinet for storage of 350-500 units of plasma.

Persons who have been completely cured from COVID-19 can donate plasma in this centre.

A number of stringent tests will be carried out in the plasma bank to check the quality of the plasma before providing the same for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The centre will be managed by the doctors and paramedics of IGH. This centre has brought a new ray of hope and optimism amongst the people of this region, the company said.

