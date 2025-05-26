New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The 9000 horsepower electric locomotive, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, will be crucial in realising the government's target to increase the share of railways in freight movement to 45 per cent from the current 27 per cent, Siemens Ltd said.

Siemens Ltd has bagged the project from the Railways to design, engineer, manufacture and maintain 1,200 electric locomotives of 9000 horsepower (HP).

The Prime Minister inaugurated the country's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine, a locomotive manufacturing shop and rolling stock workshop built at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore in Dahod on Monday.

Siemens' factories in Nashik, Aurangabad and Mumbai have been manufacturing critical components for this project, with final assembly, testing and commissioning performed at the Indian Railways' factory in Dahod, Siemens said.

“The introduction of these advanced locomotives is crucial to realise the Government of India's aspiration to elevate railway's share in freight movement from 27 per cent to around 45 per cent,” Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Ltd, said.

"Siemens Limited takes pride in partnering with Indian Railways in this prestigious project,” Mathur said.

Each of the 1,200 locomotives of 9000 HP has a maximum speed of 120 km/hour. The locomotives, which have a haulage capacity of 5800 tons, are designed to transport freight efficiently across India's vast rail network.

