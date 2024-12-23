Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised employment generation, harnessing innovation and technology, and ensuring the equitable distribution of benefits across various sectors of the economy.

He said the merit of the nation's youth has been duly acknowledged through the government's transparent and clear recruitment processes.

Gurjar was speaking during the 14th edition of the employment fair at the CRPF Group Centre in Bahalgarh in Sonipat district.

This event was part of the Prime Minister's ongoing efforts to provide government jobs to the youth of India, in line with his vision of a skilled and empowered workforce, said an official statement.

After distributing appointment letters to 114 youth, Gurjar addressed the gathering, noting the significant transformation in the recruitment process.

"The recruitment system for central services has become more transparent, efficient, and time-bound than ever before," he said.

He also acknowledged the simultaneous distribution of appointment letters to 71,000 youth across 45 locations nationwide as part of today's nationwide Rozgar Mela, further demonstrating the government's commitment to prioritizing job creation.

Gurjar expressed hope that this employment fair would serve as a catalyst for future job generation, providing meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and their active participation in the nation's development.

"This initiative will play a vital role in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India," he added.

The newly appointed candidates will benefit from the Karmayogi Aarambh online training module available through the iGOT Karmayogi Portal. This platform offers over 1,588 e-learning courses designed to equip the recruits with the skills necessary to perform effectively in their roles and contribute to India's growth and development, the statement said.

In a direct interaction with the newly appointed youth, Gurjar expressed confidence that their innovative ideas and skills would contribute significantly to the nation's industrial, economic, and social progress.

"You will play a crucial role in realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant and developed India," he said.

